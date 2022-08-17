Traders duped of Rs 20L on lure of giving auctioned vehicles

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Three persons from Ahmednagar duped three city traders of Rs 19.55 lakh on the lure of giving the vehicles auctioned by a bank. The incident occured at Beed By-pass Road and Nagar District between the period November 5 to 23, 2021. A case has been registered with Satara police station in this regard. The accused have been identified as Abdul Kadir Shaikh, Mansoor Aslam Shaikh and Salma Abdul Kadir (all residents of Supa, Parner tehsil, Nagar).

Police said, Siddharth Tribhuvan (Cidco N-4) is a trader. On November 5, 2021, he was searching for the old vehicles. The accused Abdul Kadir sent him some photos of old vehicles and information of the bank auction of the vehicles on whatsapp. Kadir told him that there are one Hywa truck, 10 tipper and one JCB for sale. He told Tribhuvan that the price of JCB was Rs 15 lakh. Hence, he deposited Rs 4.55 lakh in Kadir’s account from the bank account of his friend Mirza. On November 23, he went to Supa with his friend Nilesh Barande. Barande then paid Rs 2 lakh advance to Kadir’s wife Salma and his nephew Mansur for purchasing a Hywa Truck. Later, the three traders deposited Rs 13 lakh in the account of Kadir again. Later, they demanded Hywa, Tipper and a JCB to Kadir but the later sent an Eicher Truck (MH10 CR 5360) to Tribhuvan. When realized that Kadir has duped all the three traders of Rs 19.55 lakh, they lodged a complaint with Satara police station. PI Surendra Malale is further investigating the case.