Trader's house Burgled: Valuables worth Rs 54 lakh stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into a trader's house and stole gold, silver ornaments, and cash worth Rs 53.85 lakh while the family was away for a wedding. The incident came to light on Friday night in Lasur Station, Gangapur Taluka.

The trader has been identified as Ganesh Ashok Kothari. Ganesh Kothari owns a grocery store near the rickshaw stand at Lasur Station. His family resides on the floor above the shop. On the morning of January 16, around 10 am, the Kothari family left for a wedding in Shirdi, where they stayed overnight. When they returned home on the night of January 17, they found the door lock broken. Upon inspecting the house, they discovered that valuables, including gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 52.35 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, had been stolen from the cupboard.

Kothari immediately informed the Shillegaon Police, who visited the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. A case has been registered against unknown burglars. This incident has created an atmosphere of fear among traders and residents in the area.

Photo: Disarrayed belongings in the trader's house after the burglary at Lasur Station.