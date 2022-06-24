Traders want an extension to the ban on single use plastic

Ban to come into force from July 1

Aurangabad, June 24:

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has banned the sale of ‘single use’ plastic from July 1. Against this backdrop, traders selling plastic bags and products have demanded an extension stating that immediate implementation may cause them loss of lakhs of rupees.

As per the notification issued by the CPCB, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene commodities will be banned effectively from July 1, 2022. Despite repeated announcements by the government, the ban on plastic has remained only on paper. Hence the CPCB has made it clear that from July, if single-use plastics are sold or used, it will be subject to strict action.

However, there is confusion over the nature of action. Speaking to this newspaper, plastic wholesaler Rahul Malpani said, Every trader has a huge stock of such products. It is not possible to dispose of this stock from the shops and warehouses in such a short period. In such a situation, there is a demand for extension of the plastic ban. If the extension is given the traders can sell the stock and avoid financial loss.

Will push up the prices

Most of the daily use products are sold in plastic packets. With the ban in place, large companies might have to find an alternative that might further push up the prices of products, said trader Ranjit Agrawal.

What items are included in the ban

Earbuds with plastic sticks, balloons, plastic flags, candy and ice-cream sticks, spoons, Polystyrene and plastic plates, cups, packaging material, wraps, straws, plastic and PVC banners (Less than 100 micron).