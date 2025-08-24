Traffic diversion on Aug 27–28 for Jarange's rally

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In view of the Maratha reservation rally led by Manoj Jarange, traffic diversions will be in force across Paithan and adjoining routes on August 27 and 28.

The rally convoy, comprising thousands of two- and four-wheelers, will move from Antarwali Sarati via Shahagad–Tuljapur–Paithan–Shevgaon towards Mumbai, joined by supporters from Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur, Dharashiv, Beed and Sambhajinagar.

Rural superintendent of police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod has cautioned that heavy traffic congestion, accidents and law-and-order issues are possible.

Diversion Plan:

• Sambhajinagar–Bidkin–Paithan–Shevgaon → via Waluj–Gangapur–Newasa–Shevgaon

• Shevgaon–Paithan–Bidkin–Sambhajinagar → via Newasa–Gangapur–Waluj–Sambhajinagar

• Shahagad–Hiradpuri–Tuljapur–Navgaon–Paithan → via Dongargaon–Pachod–Paithan

• Paithan–Navgaon–Tuljapur–Hiradpuri–Shahagad → via Pachod–Dongargaon–Shahagad

“All vehicle owners are advised to use alternative routes to avoid congestion. Citizens’ cooperation is essential for smooth traffic management and public safety,” Dr. Rathod said in his order issued on August 24.