Traffic diversions for Lokmat Maha Marathon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Lokmat Group has organized a Maha Marathon on Sunday from 5 am to 9.30 am. Traffic along the marathon route will be diverted, and alternative routes have been provided for commuters. ACP of Traffic, Ranjit Patil has appealed to citizens to use these alternate routes.

The marathon, organized by Lokmat, will start from the Divisional Sports Complex. The route will pass through Sutgirni Chowk, Gajanan Maharaj Temple Chowk, Seven Hills, Akashwani Chowk, Mondha Naka, Kranti Chowk, Gopal T, Ahilyabai holkar Chowk, Vits hotel and hotel Great Punjab. Participants will then take a U-turn and proceed via Devgiri College, Government Polytechnic College, Peer Bazaar, Bhajiwalibai Statue, Shahanur Miyan Dargah Chowk and back to the Divisional Sports Complex. Expecting a large number of participants and spectators, the route will experience heavy footfall and vehicular movement. To ensure safety and prevent inconvenience, authorities are implementing traffic regulation and safety measures. The CP has announced traffic changes on the marathon route.

As per the plan, the left side of the marathon route will remain closed to all traffic, while vehicles on the right side will be allowed to move. The entire stretch from Sutgirni Chowk to Dargah Chowk will be completely closed to vehicles. These restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, ambulances, fire engines, and other essential services, informed ACP traffic Ranjit Patil. He added that officers on duty will regulate and divert traffic as necessary. Violations of these rules will result in action under Section 131 of the Maharashtra Police Act and other criminal laws, as well as penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Alternative Route:

Vehicles can use Sutgirni Chowk, Adinath Chowk, Chetak Ghoda Chowk, Roplekar Chowk, Sahakarnagar Chowk, and Dargah Chowk for movement.