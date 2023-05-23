Traffic police collect fine of 80L from 10K violators in 22 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The traffic police have launched a drive against rash drivers and irresponsible vehicle owners. The police from May 1 to 22, took penal action against 10,887 violators for riding/driving their vehicles through wrong sides and riding two-wheelers with triple seats and without helmets.

It has been observed that the frequent appeals made by the traffic police to evade accidents are taken for granted by irresponsible citizens. Riding motorcycles or other vehicles on the wrong side is a common scene in Seven Hills, Mondha Naka, Kranti Chowk, District Court, Nutan Colony, Khokadpura, Cidco Chowk, Railway Station and Osmanpura Circle and many other areas of the city. Riding triple seats or without helmets is also a common scene in many parts of the city.

Acting upon the information of the commissioner of police (CP) Manoj Lohiya, the traffic police have geared up and taken measures to maintain traffic discipline in the city.

In the 22 days of the drive, the traffic cops registered 10,887 cases and collected a fine of Rs 80.55 lakh from them.

The acting assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Dilip Gangurde said that the police would now file cognizable offences against the violators of traffic discipline.

“The citizens should abide by the traffic rules. If anybody is spotted riding his/her vehicle through the wrong side, triple seat, or without a helmet then we will take penal action against them,” said Gangurde.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police (CP) said, “The functioning of traffic police is being reviewed regularly. Besides, necessary changes are also being made to make the functioning effective. We will also find solutions to resolve myriad traffic problems by staying in coordination with the concerned offices and also get repair the defunct signals. The drive is nothing but a preparation to discourage the vehicle-riders from violating traffic rules and discipline.”