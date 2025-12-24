Tragic Mondha flyover crash: Police extend custody of accused driver

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The investigation into the fatal Mondha Flyover accident continues, as police extend the custody of the accused, Kashyap Patel (33, Kushalnagar), whose luxury car rear-ended an auto-rickshaw on Saturday midnight, claiming three lives. CCTV footage revealed Patel covered nearly 1 km from Akashvani Chowk to Mondha Naka flyover in just 18 seconds, shocking authorities with the vehicle’s excessive speed.

The victims, Abdulla Abit, his niece Azrabanju Jethpurwala, her children Akhtar Raza, Ahmed Raza, daughters Uzma Bano and Jeba Bano, daughter-in-law Aliza, and grandchild Johra, were returning home after dinner near Cidco Kamgar Chowk on December 20. Akhtar Raza and Jeba Bano were on a scooter, while the others traveled in Mohammad Bari’s auto-rickshaw. The impact threw Akhtar Raza from the flyover onto the road below. Despite Ahmed Raza’s immediate efforts to rush him to hospital, both Akhtar and the eight-month-old unborn child of Aliza succumbed to injuries. Patel, who runs a plough business, fled the scene with three girls in the car instead of helping the victims. Jawaharnagar police, under police inspector Sachin Kumbhar and police sub-inspector Morati Khillare, arrested him on December 21. He was remanded in custody until December 23 and later presented in court again, where his detention has now been extended until December 26 as the probe deepens. Police officials have urged anyone with additional footage or eyewitness accounts to come forward to assist the investigation.