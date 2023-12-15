Trailer fell into 40-feet valley on Samruddhi Mahamarg

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre accident, a transport trailer got overturned from Samruddhi Mahamarg and fell from a height of 40-feet, after the driver of the vehicle suddenly applied brakes on seeing a wildlife animal in the middle of the expressway. The incident took place at Bhambarda Shivar on Thursday early morning. Fortunately no loss of human life has been reported in the accident.

It is learnt that the driver of the trailer Kishore Kshirsagar (New Mumbai) immediately jumped from the vehicle when he sensed that the vehicle was overturning and escaped unhurt from the incident. The front portion of the trailer got smashed as the vehicle skidded from the height by hitting a steel frame parapet.

Acting upon the information, the Highway police reached the spot for inspection, said the head constables of Karmad Police Station, Dadarao Pawar and Raju Meher.