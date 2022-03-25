Training for industry workforce at JNEC

Aurangabad, March 24: Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College's Innovation Incubation Research Centre and Quality Circle Forum of India jointly started training industry professionals, recently. The first batch has just completed the training. Companies from the Waluj industrial area Dhananjay Group of industries and Accrete Electromech participated in the workshop. Nitin Kingaonkar, Director of QCFI, Aurangabad chapter appreciated and thanked MGM University. Dr Ankushrao Kadam, Chancellor, of MGM University had a conversation with delegates of the workshop. To make this workshop successful, QCFI's Dr Narendra Joshi, Vijay Adalak, Sanjay Vaidya, as well as MGM University's vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, principal Dr H H Shinde, Dr Nitin Phafat, Dr M S Kadam, Dr Abhay Kulkarni, Yogesh Sable, Sarfraz Ali Quadri, Pankaj Dhoble took efforts. MGM University has taken the initiative to provide regular training to the employees of various industries as per their needs.