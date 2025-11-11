Training workshop organized by Nurses Federation at GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A three-day Continuous Professional Development Training Workshop organized by the Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation began on Tuesday at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The workshop was inaugurated by dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre. Also present were chief nursing officer Sanjivani Gaikwad, principal of Government college of Nursing Dr. Sujata Palwe, state president of the Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation Indumati Thorat, and president of the Government Nurses Association Shubhmangal Bhakt. Pramod Pimpalkar attended as an observer from the Maharashtra Nursing Council.

During the workshop, Jyoti Gaikwad, Kalyani Makasare, and Prashant Birhade provided guidance on topics such as CPR, legal records and reporting, ICU critical protocols, and others.

The event was successfully organized with the dedicated efforts of Ashish Kedari, Pratibha Andhare, Makarand Udaykar, Kalindi Idhate and Dadasaheb Kasar.

Nurses from GMCH,Government Cancer Hospital, and Paithan Rural Health Training team participated in large numbers.