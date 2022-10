Transgenders severely beat rickshaw driver and his friend

Aurangabad, July 1:

Some transgenders severely beat an auto-rickshaw driver and his friend claiming that he dashed one of their friend, at Mukundwadi area on June 29. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station against four transgenders Shravni Dhannu Shaikh, Kiran Dhannu Shaikh, Purvi Shravni Shaikh and Shraddha Shaikh.

Police said, driver Rishikesh Gangadhar Wakare (24, Chikalthana) and his friend Anil Pagare were coming from Karmad to the city in their rickshaw on June 29. They saw a transgender dashed by a vehicle, they brought him to a private hospital in Mukundwadi area, where there were already some transgenders waiting for them. They they arrived, they severely beat both of them claiming that their friend has been dashed by their auto-rickshaw.