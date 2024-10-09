Transport goods worth 15 lakhs missing

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been registered at Waluj police station against truck driver Omkar Dhage and accomplice Gajanan Kendare for the disappearance of goods worth nearly 15 lakhs from a transport company. The accused are Omkar Dhage (residing in Wadgaon, Latur district) and Gajanan Baburao Kendare (residing in Wadgaon Post, Hali, Pandharpur, Latur district) both were arrested on suspicion.

Chaitanya Wadkar, a transport businessman (Sasewadi Pune district), reported that a truck (MH-12, SF-7524) was loaded with cardamom and undergarments worth Rs 14,63,924 from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu five days ago. Driver Omkar Dhage and accomplice Gajanan Kendare stole the cargo during transit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by breaking the seals. The stolen items included 12 bags of cardamom worth Rs 14,38,500, 160 pieces of premium quality undergarments from the RN 90 company worth Rs 14,896 and another 160 pieces of Supreme White RN-90 undergarments valued at Rs 10,528, totaling Rs 14,63,924.

Chaitanya Wadkar questioned the driver and his accomplice after goods went missing. They gave evasive answers, leading him to suspect their involvement in the disappearance of goods worth nearly 15 lakhs. Wadkar registered a complaint against Omkar Dhage and Gajanan Kendare at the Waluj police station. Truck driver Dhage and accomplice Kendare have been arrested for theft. PSI Ajay Shitole is leading the investigation under Police Inspector Rajendra Sahane.