Travel ticket prices to surge in summer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Get ready to shell out more for your summer travels. As exams wrap up and the focus shifts to vacations, residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar preparing for trips to their villages or tourist destinations will face a 10-15 percent hike in travel fares this summer.

The news comes as bad news for budget travelers, with fares to popular destinations like Nagpur skyrocketing to a range of Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000, compared to the current Rs 700 to Rs 2,090 range. Even a trip to Mumbai will see a significant increase, with fares expected to climb from Rs 700 to Rs 1,500, reaching a maximum of Rs 2,010.

This increase is attributed to the surge in passenger demand during summer vacations. While travel operators offer competitive rates compared to ST buses on some routes, private vehicle rentals are capped at a maximum of one and a half times the ST fare, potentially costing even more.

Fairs are down at present

Currently, passengers are enjoying fares at half the price due to the ongoing exam period and lower demand. However, this offer ends in April, marking the start of the peak travel season and the fare hike, said Mohan Amritkar, bus owners association.

Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune most crowded

The number of passengers going to Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune is the highest by travels from the city. After that, travelers go to other cities including Solapur, Latur and Dharashiv.

500 travels run daily from the city

Around 500 travels run daily in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The number of travelers increases during the holidays. Buses are planned according to the rush of passengers.

Rates of tickets of travels:

City - Current Rates - Summer Rates

-Mumbai- Rs 700 to 1500 Rs 1,300 to 2,010

-Nagpur - Rs 700 to 2090 Rs 1,500 to 3,000

-Solapur- Rs 600 to 1,240 Rs 900 to 2,300

-Latur - Rs 475 to 1,000 Rs 1,000 to 3,000