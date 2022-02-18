Tree felling on a rise in industrial area

Aurangabad, Feb 18:

MIDC officials on Friday visited an axed tree near Mukundwadi road in Chikalthana industrial area and sent a report to seniors. However, the officials said that a letter was sent to the corporation as the area falls under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation.

There is a thick tree cover on the old green belt. However, the trees are being cut down from the past few days. The security guards appointed in the area are turning a blind eye towards the tree felling. Thieves are also targeting the Sandalwood trees in the industrial area. After getting complaints, the MIDC officials visited the site on Friday. They said that letter will be sent to the municipal corporation as the area falls under their jurisdiction. A team of officials from the forest department visited the site and conducted panchanama of the axed sandalwood tree. However, no official commented on who will take action against the culprits. When quizzed, municipal ward officer Dilip Rathod said that the corporation has not received any letter from the MIDC. Further action will be taken after visiting the spot.