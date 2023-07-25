Tree plantation by school children

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Antarmana Acharya Prasannasagarji Maharaj's 54th birthday was celebrated with great enthusiasm under chaturmas at 1008 Munisuvratnath kshetra in Paithan. The celebration was attended by Acharya Gunabhadranandiji Maharaj, and Aryika Adityashree Mataji. A Panchamrit Abhishek of Lord Munisuvratnath was performed in the morning, followed by various social events organized to mark the occasion.

As part of the celebration, students of Misrilal Pahade Jain English School Paithan planted different types to raise awareness about the importance of trees in maintaining the balance of the environment. Acharyas also emphasized the importance of tree plantation and its role in preserving the environment. Treasurer Vijay Papadiwal, students, teachers, and citizens were present. Sweets were distributed to school children on the occasion.