Tree plantation drive at St Meera English

Aurangabad, June 6: A tree plantation drive was recently organized at St. Meera English High School for the students of Class X to create awareness and spread the message of saving our planet. Saplings were planted in the school ground. The students along with the teachers took an oath to look after the planted sapling, plant more and more trees and encourage others to do the same. The tree plantation drive was conducted with an aim to make environment pollution-free and spread awareness on the importance of keeping a clean environment.