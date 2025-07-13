Tree plantation held in Dept of Mgmt Sci

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A tree plantation campaign was implemented under the community participation initiative in the Department of Management Science at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Taking a significant step towards sustainable development and social commitment, the Department of Management Sciences and the Rotary Club of Aurangabad East jointly organised a tree plantation programme under the BCA Second Year Community Engagement Service Project.

This campaign was implemented under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with the aim of developing social awareness, an eco-friendly attitude and a sense of responsibility among students. Through this project, students got the opportunity to go outside the classroom and directly contribute to the welfare of society and the environment.

A total of 43 trees were planted in this initiative, which were provided and maintained by the members of the Rotary Club of Aurangabad East. Dr Nivrutti Gajbhare (President, Rotary Club of Aurangabad East), Sanjay Wanchu (Club Secretary), Sandeep Pankhade, Ashok Toshniwal, Suraj Dhumane and others participated in the programme.