Tribal community students should get validity certificate on time: VC Dr Yeole

Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole said that a validity certificate should be issued to tribal community students on time to bring them into the mainstream of education.

He was speaking in a lecture and exhibition organised jointly by Bamu and Rashtriya Janajati Ayog on Monday.

Secretary of Janajati Kalyan Ashram Sharad Shelke, commissioner of Human Development Department Nitin Patil, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Milind Thatte, students development board director Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar and others were present. VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that members from the tribal community had a lion’s contribution to the country’s freedom movement.

“There is a need for research and documents of the freedom fighters and various movements in the country’s liberation struggle. A ‘Birsa Munda Study Centre’ should be established with funding from the Central Government for the study,” he said.

Sharad Shelke also spoke. Rajesh Lekar conducted the proceedings while Dr Sonali Kshirsagar proposed a vote of thanks. Earlier, the dignitaries visited the photo exhibition.