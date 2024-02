Tributes paid by Uddhav Sena

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's 132nd birth anniversary, activists led by Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray group paid tributes to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate on Friday. Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena district chief Kishanchand Tanwani, Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Raju Vaidya and others were present.