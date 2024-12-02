Tributes paid to ex-VC Dr Shivraj Nakade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rich tributes were paid to Shivraj Bashettiappa Nakade, former Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) in a programme organised on the university campus on Monday. Dr Shivraj Nakade passed away on December 1.

The university held a condolence meeting at the Mahatma Phule Hall on Monday under the chairmanship of Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade. Teachers, officials, and staff were present.

During the programme, a condolence message was read on behalf of VC Dr Vijay Fulari. In the message, it was stated that Principal Shivraj Nakade was the first VC appointed after the renaming of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

“He lived a long life of 90 years. During his five-year tenure as VC, from November 4, 1994, to November 3, 1999, he made several significant decisions. Until his last breath, he remained active in the fields of education and law,” it mentioned in the message.