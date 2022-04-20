Tributes paid to Raosaheb Khedkar

Aurangabad, April 20:

The Aurangabad District Chemist and Druggist Association paid tributes to Raosaheb Ramrao Khedkar on his first death anniversary. A programme was organised at Aushadhi Bhavan, Gulmandi recently.

Presiding over the event Chandrasekhar Gade, president of Maharashtra State Chemist and Druggist Association Marathwada zone shared his experiences while working with Khedkar. Secretary Vinod Lohade, assistant secretary Nitin Deshmukh, members Sunil Deshmukh and Manohar Kore also spoke on the occasion. Yashwant Khedkar, Nikhil Sarda, Kapil Tibdiwala, Baburao Sonawane, Shailandra Ravant and other members were present.