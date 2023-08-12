Truck carrying foreign liquor goes 'Out of contact'

En route to Pune : Liquor worth Rs 60 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A truck carrying 950 boxes of foreign liquor worth Rs 60 lakhs from United Spirits Ltd in MIDC, Chikalthana, mysteriously disappeared while en route to Pune.

The truck driver, Akshay Prakash Sakat (Ahmednagar), and the truck owner, Kishore Maruti Paddune (Bajajnagar), reportedly deviated from the predetermined route, triggering uncertainty over the whereabouts of the truck and its cargo. Following a complaint filed by the transport business owner, Rajendra Vijayvargiya, a case has been lodged against the driver and the owner of the truck in the MIDC Cidco police station.

According to the complaint lodged by Vijayvargiya, the truck was supposed to deliver the liquor to Valvekar Sons Nath warehouse in Pune on August 9. However, by the afternoon of August 10, the consignment had not reached its destination. Vijayvargiya tried to contact the driver, who claimed to be in Ahmednagar due to a relative's illness. However, when Vijayvargiya sent an employee to the reported location, the truck was not present.

Upon questioning the owner of the truck, Kishore Maruti Paddune, he reiterated the driver's explanation. However, the liquor was nowhere to be found. Vijayvargiya has filed a complaint with the MIDC Cidco police station. The police have started a search for the duo.