Truck crushes farmer to death

Aurangabad: A farmer was killed on the spot after being crushed under a truck on the Dhondalgaon to Babhulgaon road in Vaijapur tehsil on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Gangadhar Gajanan Gaikwad (65).

According to police, Gaikwad was a resident of Umbadara village located 2 km from Babhulgaon. On Thursday, he was heading to the weekly market on his motorcycle (MH-20-FV-0342). While riding on the Dhondalgaon-Babhulgaon road he tried to overtake a truck (MH-17-T-6630) carrying sugarcane from the left. However, his motorcycle slipped and he was crushed under the rear tyre of the truck, leaving him dead on the spot. Nearby residents informed the Shivur police. The police sent the body to the Shivur primary health centre for postmortem. A case has been registered against the truck driver in the Shivur police station.