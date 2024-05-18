Truck driver dies in industrial estate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A truck driver who was found in an unconscious state in the Waluj industrial estate on Friday evening was declared dead at Government Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Faisal Rekhair Kevat (53, Rashidpur, Nizamabad, Azamgar, UP).

The cause of his death could not be ascertained yet. Faisal loaded goods in his truck and came to the industrial estate two days ago.

He was taking a rest in the guest room after parking his vehicle on a pump near Garware company on Friday.

He fell unconscious in the evening. So, Feroz Shaikh and Zakir Khan shifted him to Government Hospital where doctors declared him dead. After post mortem, his body was handed over to his relatives on Saturday. A case of accident death was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station. Police head constable Ram Tandale is on the case.