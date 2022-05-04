Truck owner booked for illegal sand transportation

Aurangabad, May 4:

The Waluj MIDC police booked a Hyva Truck owner and his accomplices for illegal sand transportation by showing forged receipt of sand royalty. The accused has been identified as Sandeep Narwade (Itawa, Gangapur tehsil).

The district revenue department has established a squad to check the illegal sand transportation in Waluj area. On April 22, the squad was patrolling in the Ranjangaon area, when they spotted a Hyva truck without a registration number coming from the Bankarwadi Shivar area. The officers of the squad including Mandal officer S A Ethape, talathi Rahul Vanjari and others stopped the truck and found that it was laden with sand. They demanded the receipt of sand royalty from the truck owner Sandeep Narwade and his accomplice in the truck. However, they told them they do not have the receipt and did not reveal from where they brought the sand. They later fled away with the truck. The officers then lodge a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station.

Later, Narwade submitted a receipt of royalty of sand to the Waluj MIDC police station. During the examination, the revenue department found that the receipt produced was fake.

Accordingly, a case has been registered again Narwade, based on the complaint lodged by talathi Vanjari.