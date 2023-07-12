Truck stolen from Waluj area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj MIDC police booked the buyer and two guarantors for stealing the truck without giving the total amount to the seller and also not paying the remaining bank installments.

Police said Kailas Pawar (32, Solegaon, Gangapur) sold a truck (MH12 MV 3572) to Shaikh Rizwan Shaikh Sikandar (New Baijipura) through Mushtaq Munir Shaikh (Waluj) and Vishal Bhaskar Patshe (Ranjangaon). Pawar was given Rs 1.30 lakh and the remaining Rs 2.45 lakh were to be given within a month. Similarly, the buyer will pay the remaining bank installments amounting to a total of Rs 13.50 lakh. An agreement was done between both parties. As Rizwan was not paying the money and did not even pay the installments, Pawar approached the court. As per the orders of the court, a case was registered with the Waluj MIDC police station. Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Rahul Nirwal is further investigating the case.