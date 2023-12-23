Tur purchase at NAFED begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Tur purchase for the season for the year, 2023-24, will be held under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) scheme as per the market price on behalf of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).

The Tur producing farmers must register themselves online for the process, said district marketing officer SK Pandav. The Tur purchase centres have been started at Jadhavwadi, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Gangapur. The facility for online registration is also available at the centres. The online registrations are available from December 13. The farmers must go to these centres for online registrations, appealed Pandav.