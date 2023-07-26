Turmoil in Senate meeting over Vastu Shastra & Numerology courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There was a commotion in the Senate meeting of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwad University (Bamu) on Wednesday, over starting Vastu Shastra and Numerology courses.

The members termed the introduction of such courses is like promoting superstition in the university which has a legacy of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar thoughts.

The administration kept a five-year (2024-29) perspective plan of new courses in today’s meeting for approval.

Postgraduate courses in Vastu Shastra and Numerology which are under the faculty of humanities was included in the perspective plan.

Dr Narendra Kale, Dr Shankar Ambhore, Dr Sunil Magre, Dr Umakant Rathod and Dr Sanjay Kamble strongly opposed the courses.

The members raised many questions like what will be the criteria for the selection of teachers and syllabus. They said they would not tolerate anything which would damage the progressive identity of the university.

Considering the demand of the Senator, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole decided to exclude the courses from the plan.

Box

660 new courses proposed

The plan has 660 new proposed courses and a majority of them are based on skills.

The highest number of proposed courses (194) are for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar followed by Jalna (152), Beed (174) and Dharashiv (140). A total of 40 new courses, including Biotechnology, Fashion Designing, academic management, entrepreneurship development, robotic science, gym training and health management, and space technology are proposed for the university’s city campus and sub-campus.

Box

Resolution for VC’s extension

The term of VC Dr Pramod Yeole will end in December. He has taken many important decisions for the progress of the university and students during the last four years. He streamlined administration, financial management and academic discipline through different initiatives. A resolution was passed in the meeting to felicitate VC and request Governor and chancellor of the university to extend his term.