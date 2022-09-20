Tweet regarding Chikalthana airport goes viral

User appeals not to come two hours early for morning flight

Aurangabad, Sep 20:

A tweet highlighting the closure of Chikalthana airport in the early morning hours (before 5 am) is going rounds on social media. The tweet was made by a twitter user as a reply to a tweet of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) appealing passengers to come to the airport two hours early before their scheduled flight.

As per information, the AAI posted a video on Twitter. It has been mentioned that domestic flight passengers should arrive two hours earlier to their schedule. While replying to this tweet, a twitter user wrote 'Don't arrive at Aurangabad airport two hours early, it doesn't open before 5 am. People have to wait outside with mosquitoes and no washroom. This information should be available on the websites and on the tickets. The tweet has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, airport director DG Salve said that the Aurangabad airport opens at 5 am. The air traffic control starts at 6 am. The CISF has been instructed to allow passengers to enter at 5 am. Two hours early arrival is applicable to airports in congested metro cities. The information provided by the concerned user is misleading.