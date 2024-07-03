Twin sisters from Azad College climb 1600 ft high peak of Himalayas

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Two National Cadet Corps (NCC) of Maulana Azad College Saima and Nagma Farooq Khan, who are twin sisters, recently climbed a 1600-feet peak in the Himalayas.

President of MAET Farhat Jamal, Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui congratulated them.

Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) is an institute in Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) that imparts mountaineering training.

Saima and Nagma were selected from among 1 lakh applicants. They climbed the highest altitude of the Himalayas, crossing valleys, cold and snow in the snowy regions.

Commanding Officer of 51 Maharashtra Battalion Colonel B Sunil Kumar Reddy and Officer Lt Dr Asad Khan guided the girls. Vice Principal Dr Arif Pathan and others wished them the best of luck.