Two AMC squads disconnect 23 water connections

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

The speed of action by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) special squad against illegal water connections reduces due to the non-availability of police security. It may be noted that the AMC has constituted three special squads. The two squads, which were in the field severed 23 illegal connections, while one squad could not take any action due to non-availability of the security on Monday.

It is assumed that there are 1.5 lakh illegal water connections in the city. The squad headed by Ravindra Nikam disconnected 15 illegal connections enjoying water from a 300 mm size pipeline. The squad comprises deputy engineer K M Phalak, N P Giri, Ganesh Mankape and others. The second squad led by deputy commissioner Rahul Suryawanshi disconnected six illegal connections, enjoying water from a 250 mm pipeline, from the vicinity of Akashwani Circle on Jalna Road and two connections from Panchavati Hotel (Trimurti Chowk). The squad comprises Mahesh Chaudhary, Rahul Malkhede, K J Miskin, Sushil Kulkarni, Ankush Wagh and Nagrik Mitra Pathak.

Drive against commercial connections

The AMC has planned to implement the drive against illegal commercial water connections from Monday, but the civic team could not get police security due to Ganeshotsav. Hence the implementation of the drive has been delayed tentatively, said the head of one squad Santosh Wahule.