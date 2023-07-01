Two assault woman in marriage ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A woman who came to attend a marriage function was beaten and injured by her uncle and other relative with a wooden stick due to a family dispute.

The incident occurred on June 29 at Mukundwadi. A case has been registered in the Mukundwadi police station against Vishwambhar Bhalerao and Baburao Bhalerao in this regard. According to police, Vishakha Akshay Lihinar had gone to attend a marriage ceremony with her mother on June 29. However, while the programme was going on, the duo assaulted her. When Visakha's mother tried to intervene, the two beat her too and threatened to kill Visakha. Police are further investigating the case.