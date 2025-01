Two booked for illegal sand transport

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been filed against two individuals for illegally transporting sand in a truck. The incident took place late on Tuesday night around 1 am in Bajathana area.

The accused are driver Anil Sukdev Barde (Agar Kandgaon, Gangapur taluka) and truck owner Amol Subhash Kharde (Gangapur). Barde was transporting two brass of sand in a hyva truck without a registration number. Police seized property worth Rs 5.06 lakh. Based on a complaint from API Shankar Waghmode, the case was registered at Virgaon Police Station.