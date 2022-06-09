Two booked under NDPS Act for selling psychoactive drugs

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 9:

The urban police have launched a drive against the sale of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances leading to the addiction of youths in the city. As a part of the action, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad arrested two persons and seized a stock of 600 pills of psychoactive drugs and other articles valuing Rs 10.24 lakh from their possession.

The assistant police inspector (NDPS Cell), Mohsin Syed said,” We have got a tip that one person is arriving to sell the drug (button) at Shahnoormiyan Dargah Chowk. Hence, we laid a trap and arrested Ram Dhondu Kale (of Shreynagar). During the search, we found 45 pills of Nitrosun, cash of Rs 1,390 and a mobile phone in his possession. During the investigation, he revealed that he purchased the pills from Deepak Sahebrao Hawale (N-2, Thackareynagar). The squad then traced him and found him selling prohibitory drugs by sitting in a car (MH20 FU 8086). The police held him and confiscated 555 Nitrosun pills and a weapon from his possession. The NDPS squad seized all the pills, a cellphone and the car from his possession.”

Modus Operandi

Syed said, “Hawale informed us that he would use the letterheads of the doctors from Parbhani and Selu and buy pills or psychoactive drugs from medical shops in Latur, Parbhani and other places. They used to sell these pills at throwaway prices.”

The Osmanpura police have registered a case against the duo under the NDPS Act. Assistant sub-inspector Nandkumar Bhandare, Syed Shakeel, Prakash Gaikwad, Anand Wahul, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Prajakta Waghmare, Shankar Sudarhede and drug inspector J D Jadhav took the action.