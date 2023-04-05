Two cheated for Rs 30 lakh on promise of purchasing soft drink machines

Case registered in the Begumpura police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - A case of fraud has been registered against three individuals who cheated two of Rs 30 lakhs by promising to purchase machinery required for soft drink machines. The fraudsters, identified as Mohammad Sajeda Mohammad Ismail, Abdul Rashid Hussain, and Imtiaz Farooqui Khan, (all residents of HM Bari Colony), have been accused of taking Rs 20.82 from one person and Rs 10 lakhs from another for the purchase of machinery, but failing to follow through on their promise.

According to police, the complaint was filed by Mirza Mushtaq Baig Iqbal Baig, the owner of a Xerox shop. Abdul Hussain, the main accused, was identified by a person who visited the Xerox shop. Hussain owns a company called Akash Griha Udyog in the Naregaon area, which produces a product called colaberry soft drinks. As the company's sales grew, the need for larger machinery arose, and the accused allegedly promised investors a 50 percent profit on their investment in the purchase of the machinery.

The accused provided the plaintiff with a quotation from Pinnacle Machinery Company in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for Rs 35,87,200, stating that half the amount, i.e. Rs 18 lakhs, was required from Mirza Baig. Convinced by the information, Baig sent Rs 20.82 lakh to the bank accounts of the three accused at different times, but no machinery was purchased. When Baig asked to return the money, the accused handed him a cheque of Rs 18 lakhs. But it got bounced, leading to Baig filing a complaint in the Begumpura police station. PSI Vinod Bhalerao is conducting further investigation.

Fraud of Rs 10 lakh

Another individual, Mohammad Ilyas Mohammad Qasim (Rahimnagar, Altamash Colony), was also cheated out of Rs 10 lakhs by the same accused, who promised to purchase machinery but failed to deliver.