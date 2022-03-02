Two commit suicide

Aurangabad, March 2:

Two persons committed suicide in two different incidents at Pimpriraja and Kumbhephal respectively.

A teacher from Pimpriraja Dnyaneswar Ambadas Narwade (42)committed suicide by jumping in a well in his farm on Tuesday due to his prolonged illness. A case has been registered with Karmad police station.He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

In another incident, a retired railway employee Bhaskar Vishwanath Shejul 962, Kumbhephal) committed suicide by hanging himself in his house. The incident came to fore on Wednesday morning.He was immediately rushed to District Civil Hospital in Chikalthana where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. He is survived by wife and two sons.