Two couples exchange vows on Valentine's Day in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amidst the romantic ambiance of Valentine's Day, two couples sealed their love with registered marriages on February 14. The solemn ceremonies took place at the office of the assistant sub-registrar in the department of registration and stamp, located within the premises of the collector office. The presence of relatives and friends added to the joyous atmosphere as the newlyweds celebrated their special day by exchanging sweets.

Following the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an increasing inclination among many individuals to opt for registered marriages. The years 2020 and 2021 witnessed a surge in the number of registered unions. To initiate the process of marriage registration, interested parties are required to submit an online application to the assistant sub-registrar. A date is then assigned, usually within a window of 30 to 90 days. Notably, applications were received in November and December for couples seeking to register their marriages on the occasion of Valentine's Day.