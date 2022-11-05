Two day international conference by SAEIndia

GASCO CON 2022 on Nov 9-10

Aurangabad:

A two-day international conference ‘Global Automotive Supply Chain Challenges and Opportunities - Inching Towards Atmanirbhar India’ (GASCO CON 2022) has been organized by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAEINDIA), Aurangabad division at Marathwada Auto Cluster, Waluj on November 9-10. The conference will be inaugurated at 9 am.

The conference has been organized to help the micro, small and medium enterprises in Aurangabad. Experts from large industrial groups in the auto manufacturing industry will share knowledge through day long seminars and case studies in the supply chain sector in this conference, which will directly benefit the auto component manufacturers and suppliers of Aurangabad, said Ravi Kharul, chairman SAEIndia Aurangabad and convenor of the conference in a statement. SAE India president and automotive research association of India director Rashmi Urdhvareshe, Greaves Cotton vice president Prashant Narwade and Bagla group president and MD Rishi Kumar Bagla will be present for the inauguration ceremony. This flagship event is the first of its kind conference organized to support industries in Aurangabad. Experts from various OEMS and Tier-1 industries will share their knowledge. The auto component manufacturers and suppliers will benefit from the conference.

Conference will cover following topics:

The conference will cover topics including lean, green and agile supply chain, Changing expectations of Customers-OEMs, Block-chain, AI and IOT perspective in supply chain. Supplier capability enhancement: research and development capabilities. Latest manufacturing and production technologies. Contract intelligence ecosystem. Customer-driven business transformation. Redefining the innovation for the supply chain. Managing risk in supply chains and successful application of theory of constraints in supply chain.