Two die, two injured as motorcycles collide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two died while two were injured as two speeding motorcycles coming from opposite directions collided with each other on Vaijapur - Ganagapur Road near Reliance Petrol Pump on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Sagar Shivsingh Rajput (25, Pardeshi Galli, Vaijapur) and Sahil Dattatray Pagare (22, Shirdi).

Police said, Sagar Rajput was going on his motorcycle (MH20 ED 3850) towards Vaijapur city. On the other motorcycle, Sahil Pagare, Shubham Sabale (20, Panchsheelnagar, Vaijapur, and Ajay Dushing (22, Shirdi) were going from Vaijapur towards Gangapur. Both the motorcycles collided with each other. All four motorcyclists were severely injured. The nearby residents rushed the injured to the sub-district hospital in Vaijapur. The Doctors declared Sagar and Sahil dead after the examination while Shumbham and Ajay were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Additional SP Mahek Swami, Vaijapur police station PSI Pawan Rajput, Ganesh Paithankar and others rushed and inspected the spot. A case has been registered with Vaijapur police station.