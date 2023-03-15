Two died in mishap on Samruddhi Mahamarg

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In yet another accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg, two persons died after a speeding truck dashed over another stationary truck at Rahalpatti Tanda (between Harsul and Maliwada) on Samruddhi Mahamarg, on Wednesday at 6 am. The police inspector (Harsul Police Station) Amol Devkar confirmed the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Ramji Pande (22, Uttar Pradesh) and Mohammed Nasruddin Azimuddin (28, Chattisgarh). Meanwhile, the third colleague Vinod Vishwanath Mishra (22, UP) has sustained grave injuries.

It is learnt that the truck laden with onion was parked on one lane at Rahalpatti Tanda due to the bursting of its tyre. Unfortunately, the second truck coming from behind dashed this stationary truck. The impact of the accident was so severe that three persons including the driver got stuck inside the cabin of the truck (which dashed). Two occupants died on the spot, while another one sustained grave injuries. Meanwhile, the injured is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Harsul Police Station has registered the case of an accident.

The two deceased were the native of Uttar Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Acting upon the information, the relatives and family members of the two departed souls have started for the city. The post-mortem of the bodies will be held on Thursday, said the Harsul police.