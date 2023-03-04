Two groups clash over vacating hotel

Aurangabad

Around 30 people from two groups clashed with each other over the issue of vacating a hotel at Kamashi Chowk, Lotakaranja Road in the City Chowk area on March 3 afternoon.

Mohd Feroz Chand Ali and Irshad Ahmed (26, Bombay A-1 Tava Spot, Lotakaranja) quarreled with the tenant Rizwan Sharif Shaikh (24, Harsul) asking him to vacate the hotel. Later, the two groups clashed with each other with sticks and iron rods. Mohd Feroz, Rizwan Shaikh and others were severely injured. A case has been registered with the City Chowk police station.