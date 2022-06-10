Two injured in fight among neighbors

Aurangabad, June 10:

Two people were severely injured in a fight among neighbors that erupted due to an old quarrel. The incident occurred on the night of June 8 at Annabhau Sathe Chowk in Osmanpura area.

According to police, Kalim Khan Shabbir Khan (Annabhau Sathe Chowk, Osmanpura) registered a complaint against Tak family. In the complaint he said that Sonya Tak, Suresh Bhimsingh Tak, Shankar Bhimsingh Tak and a woman entered his house on Wednesday night and abused and assaulted him.

Sonya hit him with a knife on his head and with a fighter on his left eye. In a second complaint registered by the woman from the Tak family, Kalim Khan Shabbir Khan entered her house and abused her. He hit her brother-in-law with an iron rod and threatened him with dire consequences. A case was registered in the Osmanpura police station.