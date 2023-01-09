Two Kannad students drown at Kashid beach

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

In a tragic incident, two students from Sane Guruji High School in Kannad got drowned in the sea at Kashid beach, on Monday (January 9) at 3 pm. The deceased have been identified as Pranav Kadam and Rohan Bedwal (both of age 15 years). Meanwhile, the police have recovered the body of Pranav, while the search operation for Rohan Bedwal’s body is underway.

It may be noted a total of 80 Class 10th students from the school along with the teachers were on the trip to Murud-Janjira. All the students reached the beach today afternoon. Meanwhile, five students went to the beach to swim. It is learnt that they were eating grouper in the deep water. After some time, the students on the beach and others realised that they were drowning. Hence they jumped into the water to save them. Incidentally, three out of five students were brought safely to the bank of the beach. However, the remaining two students were gripped into the deep water and it was impossible to save them.

Meanwhile, the body of one student was recovered, while the search for the body of another deceased was underway till the evening. Meanwhile, the three students Krishna Patil, Tushar Wagh and one other have been rushed to the Borli primary health centre (PHC) for treatment. Further investigation is on.