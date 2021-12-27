Two patients infected from Omicron variant detected

Nanded, Dec 27:

Sensation has prevailed in the district after two persons have been found as infected from Omicron variant of Coronavirus, in the genome sequencing report submitted by the National Institute of Virology (NIV-Pune), today. It may be noted that three persons arriving from South Africa had tested Covid-19 positive during the testing. They are undergoing treatment in Hadgaon Sub-district Hospital.

The health administration conducted tests of 302 citizens arriving in the district, from various countries including South Africa, in the last 15 days. During the testing, the above three persons from Himayatnagar were tested as positive. They were immediately admitted to the government hospital and their samples were sent to NIV-Pune. Meanwhile, the administration also conducted testing of all persons coming in contact with these three persons. Till the reports arrives, the administration recommended all of them stay under home quarantine. Meanwhile, the administration heaved a sigh of relief when all contact persons were reported as Covid-19 negative.

The district administration has geared up to implement all preventive and precautionary measures to cease the spreading of infection. Meanwhile, the district civil surgeon Dr Neelkanth Bhosikar has appealed to the citizens not to believe the rumours which are playing in the district.