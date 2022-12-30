Two people commit suicide in Waluj

December 30, 2022

Aurangabad: Two people committed suicide in their residential home by hanging in Waluj industrial area on Friday. The deceased ...

Aurangabad: Two people committed suicide in their residential home by hanging in Waluj industrial area on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Manojkumar Madhukar Kadam (45,Cidco Waluj Mahanagar) and Suraj Ramnath Jadhav (21, Tisgaon).

According to police, Manojkumar hanged himself to the ceiling fan at his home in the afternoon. Dr Santosh Kulkarni and Dr Shahaji Taur admitted him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In a second incident, Suraj Jadhav hanged himself to an iron pipe on Friday morning. Deepak Sornare and Suman Khandagle admitted him to GMCH in an unconscious state. The doctors declared Suraj dead on arrival. Two separate cases have been registered in the MIDC Waluj police station.

