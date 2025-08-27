Two senior police officers shifted from city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city has witnessed yet another round of police reshuffle with two senior officers moved out. Cidco division’s assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sudarshan Patil has been transferred to Akola city as sub-divisional police officer (SDPO).

In the same order, senior inspector Kundan Waghmare of Cidco police station has been promoted as deputy superintendent and posted to Hingoli. Waghmare, who came to Sambhajinagar from Hingoli only a few months ago, is now heading back as SDPO. His exit means Cidco police station will soon get a new senior inspector. With ACP Patil’s transfer, one more ACP post has fallen vacant in the city. Earlier, ACP Dhananjay Patil and ACP Sudarshan Patil were shifted, leaving key posts unoccupied and creating a gap in senior-level policing in Sambhajinagar.