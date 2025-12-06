Two startups from Magic selected for national-level initiative; each to receive Rs 10 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two startups from Magic, Brainspired Labs Pvt. Ltd. (Kopargaon) and EyeQlytics Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Bidkin) have been selected for Cohort 2 of the Genesis EIR program, a central government initiative supporting deep-tech and technology-driven entrepreneurs nationwide. Announced on 4 December, each startup will receive a grant of Rs 10 lakh to fund their next phase of innovation.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) received over 100 applications from startups across India. After rigorous evaluation by expert panels, these two startups emerged as the most promising. Along with the grant, they will gain expert mentorship, access to modern incubation facilities, networking opportunities, and connections with India’s expanding deep-tech startup ecosystem.

-----

About the startups

Brainspired Labs Pvt. Ltd., Kopargaon (Ahilyanagar):

The startup has developed “Guru,” an AI-based platform designed to transform mental health care. It provides a safe, affordable, and home-usable solution for effectively treating depression, anxiety, and related disorders.

EyeQlytics Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bidkin:

Their platform, “CopMap,” serves as a digital tool for police administration. It enables real-time officer tracking, deployment planning, vehicle management, AI-powered incident analysis, and other policing functions.

Both startups now join a national network of innovators driving India’s deep-tech growth.

(With photograph)