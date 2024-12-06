Two thieves arrested for breaking ATM with stone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A swift response from Waluj MIDC police led to the arrest of two thieves within 24 hours for attempting to break into an HDFC Bank ATM in Ranjangaon using a stone on Friday.

The thieves have been identified as Saroj Tiwari (34) and Anil Shriram Kumar (24), both from Amethi. The incident occurred recently at midnight when CCTV footage alerted bank employees to the attempted theft. The ATM contained Rs 12.39 lakh, which had been loaded just a day prior. PI Shinde stated that cases will also be registered against those who provided work and accommodation to the suspects without proper documentation. Meanwhile, under the guidance of PI Shinde, a team comprising PSI Vinod Abuj, PSI Vilas Vaishnav and police constables apprehended both thieves from Ekta Nagar (Ranjangaon) based on CCTV footage, technical assistance, and confidential information.

Daytime work, nighttime thefts

The two thieves had arrived in Waluj about a month ago from Uttar Pradesh with the intent of committing thefts. During the day, they worked as contract labourers in a company.

Easy access to jobs and accommodation without documentation

Waluj is known for providing work and accommodation even without proper documentation, which is why the duo chose to move there. By day, they worked, but at night, they wandered the streets with malicious intent. PI Shinde, speaking to Lokmat, mentioned that cases would also be registered against those who provided jobs and rooms without verifying documents.

Saroj Tiwari and Anil Kumar

Police officers capturing the two suspects.