Two-wheeler collides with mini truck; rider dies, passenger seriously injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday around 8.30 pm in the Panwadod Khurd area, Soegaon tehsil when a two-wheeler collided head-on with a mini truck while returning from Golegaon to the village. One person died on the spot, and another sustained serious injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Sandusing Jadhav (56, Dhotra, Sillod tehsil). Sandusingh Jadhav and Rajendra Borade (45) were travelling on a two-wheeler (MH-20-G-BW-3029) from Golegaon to Dhotra when a mini truck (MH-20-EG-2464) coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle with force. Sandusing Jadhav, who was riding the bike, died instantly, while Rajendra Borade, seated behind him, was seriously injured. He was initially admitted to the sub-district hospital in Sillod and later transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to the critical nature of his injuries. The body of the deceased was handed over to relatives after a post-mortem at Sillod sub-district hospital. The final rites were conducted on Thursday at 11 am at the crematorium in Dhotra. Sandusing Jadhav is survived by his mother, wife, one son, two daughters, and a brother. He was also the former chairman of the Dhotra Various Executive Service Cooperative Society.