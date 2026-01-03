Two-wheeler hits bullock cart;

Lokmat News Network

Pachod:

On Friday night around 11:30 pm, a speeding two-wheeler rammed into a bullock cart on the Pachod–Vihamandwa road in the Keket Jalgaon area, resulting in the on-the-spot death of the rider and serious injuries to the pillion rider. The deceased has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Kerba Waghmare (25).

Dnyaneshwar Kerba Waghmare (25) of Keket Jalgaon and Adesh Abasaheb Bade (22) had gone to Pachod on a two-wheeler for work on Friday night. While returning to Keket Jalgaon after finishing their work, their speeding motorcycle collided in the darkness with a bullock cart that was returning after unloading sugarcane at the Renukadevi Sharad Cooperative Sugar Factory, in the Keket Jalgaon area around 11:30 pm.

Both riders sustained serious injuries in the accident. Bystanders immediately rushed them to the rural hospital in Pachod. After examination, medical officer Dr Vikram Thakre declared Dnyaneshwar Waghmare dead. The critically injured Adesh Bade has been referred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment.